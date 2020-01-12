Follow Us:
Sunday, January 12, 2020

Chhapaak box office collection Day 2: Deepika Padukone’s film earns Rs 11.67 crore

Chhapaak box office collection Day 2: The Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer has earned Rs 11.67 crore so far.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 12, 2020 12:13:47 pm
chhapaak box office day 2 Chhapaak box office collection Day 2: Deepika Padukone film to grow over the weekend.

Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal, earned Rs 6.90 crore on Day 2, taking its total collection to Rs 11.67 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming… Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3… Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 11.67 cr. #India biz.”

Also starring Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak faces competition from Ajay Devgn-Kajol-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The period drama helmed by Om Raut has exceeded the expectations of film trade analysts.

Chhapaak opened to rave reviews on January 10. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars. In her review, Shubhra wrote, “You look at Deepika Padukone, so far away from the dressed-up, made-up parts she’s done till now, and acknowledge an actor who wants to break out of her safe zone, to actually inhabit someone else’s skin even if it’s burnt. Yes, it’s worthy, but it’s also very watchable.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Allu Arjun, Hina Khan, Sunny Leone and others
Celebrity social media photos: Allu Arjun, Hina Khan, Sunny Leone and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement