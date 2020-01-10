Chhapaak box office prediction: Deepika Padukone’s film to have decent opening

Chhapaak box office collection: Deepika Padukone film depends on a good word of mouth. Chhapaak box office collection: Deepika Padukone film depends on a good word of mouth.

Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is expected to have a niche audience. Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, the film will attract moviegoers in metropolitan cities, but its overall performance at the ticket counters will depend on word of mouth.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Chhapaak is an interesting film based on a true story. Also, Meghna Gulzar is a fantastic director. But, despite being headlined by Deepika, the film’s collection will be based on word of mouth since it is targeting the metro audience. Also, the buzz around the film has just been decent and not extraordinary.”

Pegging the film’s opening day collection at Rs 5 crore, Girish suggested Deepika’s unglamorous and new avatar might pull people to the theaters. “This is unlike Deepika. She is not a glam doll here which she has played over the years. Here she plays a victim, and she has taken a bold step in taking up this issue. The film has the potential to connect well with the audience,” he added.

Chhapaak based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal has Deepika Padukone playing the role of Malti. Vikrant Massey also stars in the pivotal role of Amol, who is based on Laxmi’s real-life partner Alok Dixit.

Chhapaak will face a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Also, Rajinikanth’s thriller Darbar released on Thursday. But this box office clash won’t hamper the film’s box office collection.

“The films belong to different genres and have different target audiences. So, they won’t affect each other. Chhapaak is targeting a very limited set of audience, and it may grow across the country with positive feedback, reviews and word of mouth. The only factor affecting the films will be the ongoing protests across the country,” Girish Johar said.

