Here’s how much Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui earned at the box office on its opening day

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui released in theatres on Friday and the film’s first day box office numbers are in. On the first day, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial earned Rs 3.75 crore at the box office, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#ChandigarhKareAashiqui – targeted at metro multiplexes – records better numbers in #Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh on Day 1… Other metros ordinary/low… Mass circuits dull… Should catch speed at remaining metros for healthy opening weekend total… Fri ₹ 3.75 cr. #India biz.”

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had shared with indianexpress.com that the film might earn Rs 4-5 crore. He said, “The film is expected to open at Rs 4-5 crores. It may rise to Rs 6-7 crore if the word of mouth is good.” He added, “Also, Ayushmann is coming after a long time. Before the pandemic, he had back-to-back hits to his credit. He has always delivered different kind of cinema. With his films, he wants to convey a particular message comically.”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a romantic comedy set in Chandigarh where Ayushmann’s character falls in love with Vaani’s character and later finds out that she is a transgender person.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, “Abhishek Kapoor’s film, which is about how love is love, hello gender fluidity, differences be damned, is on to something. Even in 2021, Bollywood prefers playing safe and keeping all tricky subjects at bay. On that score, getting in a trans person as romantic plot point is an act of courage. But Kapoor is also careful, one might say a little too careful, and wraps everything up in jokey stereotypy.”