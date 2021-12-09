Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana film to mint Rs 4-5 crore on Day 1

Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is all set to hit theatres on Friday. The trailer of the film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, hinted at a gender-bending romance. Despite it not being a typical commercial Hindi drama, film trade analysts are hopeful that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will get a good start at the box office.

As per film producer and film business expert Girish Johar, the movie “looks very promising. The songs are spot on and the trailer has been appreciated. After the pandemic, we have witnessed an onslaught of commercial films but this is something different”. He also believes Ayushmann will attract the audience to cinema halls since he has delivered several hits in the past.

“Also, Ayushmann is coming after a long time. Before the pandemic, he had back-to-back hits to his credit. He has always delivered different kind of cinema. With his films, he wants to convey a particular message comically,” Johar added.

With Covid-19 restrictions still in place and theatres not operating in full capacity, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is expected to get a decent start at the ticket counters. Girish Johar shared, “The film is expected to open at Rs 4-5 crores. It may rise to Rs 6-7 crore if the word of mouth is good.”

In the pre-pandemic scenario, Ayushmann Khurrana delivered hit after hit. Out of his 14 theatrical releases, he only failed thrice (Bewakoofiyaan, Hawaizaada and Meri Pyaari Bindu) in pulling the audience to cinema halls. Despite many small budget and unconventional releases, the actor managed to hold his own at the box office where stars are made and destroyed every Friday.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram) Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Talking about Khurrana’s success mantra, Girish Johar said, “The audience knows he tries to break taboos with the kind of films he picks. He reaches maximum audience with his lighter roles and hence it is translating into box office numbers. He has been smart and successful in picking the right stories, which is being lapped up by the audience. With Ayushmann starring in a film, people know there would be something for them. He has a good pull at the box office which he has proved in the past.”

Now, it remains to be seen if Ayushmann Khurrana’s charm will once again make people queue up at the cinema halls or not.

Also starring Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma, Goutam Sharma and Abhishek Bajaj, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hits theatres on December 10.