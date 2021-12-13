Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film collects Rs 14.53 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has shown growth in its third day at the box office. The film has collected a total of Rs 14.53 crore. The film had a slow start on Friday with an earning of Rs 3.75 crore. However, on Saturday and Sunday, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial earned Rs 4.87 crore and Rs 5.91 crore, respectively.

“#ChandigarhKareAashiqui goes from strength to strength… #Sunday growth: +21.36%… Metro multiplexes dominate [#Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh top the list]… Needs to maintain the momentum on weekdays… Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.87 cr, Sun 5.91 cr. Total: ₹ 14.53 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The Ayushmann starrer is receiving immense love from the audience. Hrithik Roshan heaped praises on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and called Ayushmann as the “finest actor of Indian cinema.” Hrithik said the actor left him inspired with his performance. “You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!! It’s been a long time since I got inspired like this. Love it when it happens ! Thanks for inspiring me with this one ! Extraordinary you are ! Huge congrats ! Big jhappi,” he wrote.

Hailing the filmmaker, Hrithik tweeted, “I cried and laughed and had goose flesh. What else does a film need to do! Well done my friend!”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui released on Friday. The film received mixed reactions from critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave two and a half stars to the film.

“Abhishek Kapoor’s film, which is about how love is love, hello gender fluidity, differences be damned, is on to something. Even in 2021, Bollywood prefers playing safe and keeping all tricky subjects at bay. On that score, getting in a trans person as romantic plot point is an act of courage. But Kapoor is also careful, one might say a little too careful, and wraps everything up in jokey stereotype. But if you are so worried about potentially alienating your viewers, you are also likely to dilute the heft of your subject. So you go ahead and insert words like ‘chakka’ (ugh) so that you can get your hero to push back against it and feel very noble. But to use ‘paagalon ka doctor’ for psychiatrists? Really?” she wrote in her review.