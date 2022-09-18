scorecardresearch
Brahmastra box office collection day 9: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film continues to pull audiences to theatres, inches to beat The Kashmir Files

Brahmastra box office collection day 9: Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama saw a 55 per cent jump on Saturday to collect approx Rs 15-16 crore, and is set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark on Sunday.

brahmastra trailerBrahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film is on its way to becoming the biggest Bollywood hit of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is set to close its second weekend with a high. The film, as per early estimates, collected Rs 15.25-16.25 crore on Saturday, a 55 per cent jump from the previous day. The approx. total collection now stands at Rs 197 crore, and after Sunday’s collection, it will easily surpass the Rs 200 crore mark when it comes to domestic collection.

The numbers are a clear indication that the Ayan Mukerji film has crossed Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif to become the second highest grossing film in the pandemic.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sunday collections could be close to the Saturday numbers. Thus, Brahmastra will close its 10-day run with a collection of Rs 215 crore. If it continues to pull the audience to the theatre, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will surpass the lifetime collections of The Kashmir Files and emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of pandemic times. On Friday, the makers announced that the film has already crossed Rs 300 crore collection worldwide.

Watch video |Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra success: ‘Audience’s love is the biggest brahmastra’

Of the Rs197.25 crore, Brahmastra has collected Rs 177 crore in Hindi, with Rs 20.25 crore having come from the dubbed version in multiple south Indian languages. The Bollywood Hungama report suggests that the trend over the second weekend has ensured Brahmastra gaining the hit verdict.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Nagarujana, among others. Released on September 9, Brahmastra follows the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a DJ, who sets out on a journey with his love interest Isha (Alia) to unearth the origins of his special powers and discovers his connection to a secret community called Brahmansh, led by Guruji (Amitabh Bachchan).

