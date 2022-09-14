scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Brahmastra box office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film crosses Rs 150 crore mark in India

Brahmastra box office collection Day 5: The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film opened with a fantastic weekend and even passed the Monday test, but the Tuesday collections have seen an expected drop.

Brahmastra box office collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor film is on its way to becoming the biggest Bollywood hit of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra had a fantastic opening weekend and even passed the Monday test but on its first Tuesday, the film has witnessed a drop of 15 percent, as per Bollywood Hungama. The publication reported that Brahmastra made between Rs 12.75 crore-13.75 crore on its fifth day, taking its total beyond Rs 150 crore. The film was released in five languages in India and its south versions have managed to bring in Rs 17.50 crore so far.

As per BoxOfficeIndia.com, Brahmastra earned the nett figure of around Rs 11-11.25 crore on the fifth day from its Hindi version, and mentioned that the drop in the footfalls was mainly noticed in national cinema chains, in comparison to other theatres. The film will now have to rely on family audiences and multiplex revenue to sustain business.

EXCLUSIVE |Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Brahmastra: ‘We are already thinking of origins story’

The Ayan Mukerji film made Rs 36 crore at the box office on its opening day, making it the biggest opener of this year. In the first three days, Brahmastra managed to earn Rs 120.75 crore domestically.

Brahmastra was made on a budget of over Rs 410 crore so it was a big gamble for the makers, especially in a year when most Hindi movies have not worked. Brahmastra is only the fourth film of the year – after Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 — that has made a mark at the domestic box office.

EXCLUSIVE |Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for December 2025 release, shares details about Dev

Planned as a trilogy, the first film focused on the journey of Ranbir’s Shiva. Director Ayan Mukerji recently told indianexpress.com that the second part of the franchise could release by 2025. Titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, the film is designed to be the “fulcrum of the entire Brahmastra trilogy.” He said, “I can answer very few things about Dev. The idea was to create a very clear indication about where we are going next with the storytelling. That now we are really getting into the story of our antagonist. Decoding it, giving you some hook to hang on to for part two.”

