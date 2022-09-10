Brahmastra box office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film breaks Bollywood’s curse, becomes biggest non-holiday release

The most-anticipated HIndi film of the year, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, released this Friday and it looks like the hype that was built around the film has paid off. As per reports, the film has had a strong start at the box office.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the film has minted Rs. 36.50 to 38.50 crores on its opening day, making it the biggest non-holiday release. Trade website BoxOfficeIndia.com has reported Brahmastra’s collection at around Rs 35-36 crore.

A lot is riding on Brahmastra at the moment as 2022 has been a bleak year for Bollywood at the box office. Apart from a few films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, no other film has set the cash registers ringing.

The film was made at a budget of Rs 410 crore, making it the most expensive film of Hindi cinema. Previously, this record was held by YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan which was made at around Rs 310 crore.

The film’s reviews, however, aren’t very impressive. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote in her review, “Here’s how the promise, held out by this much-anticipated Dharma production, stacked up. Never-seen-before-special effects. No disputing that claim. I can only think of SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ which can compare. One of Bollywood’s most winsome couples, both on and off screen, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Bookended by the surprise presence of Shah Rukh Khan and the one and only Amitabh Bachchan, and a middle lifted by the affable Nagarjuna. Could anything be better? Turns out, it could have, and should have, but it isn’t.”