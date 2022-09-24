scorecardresearch
Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film gets 85 percent occupancy on National Cinema Day, witnesses huge jump in numbers

Brahmastra box office: On its third Friday, Brahmastra saw hordes of people coming to the theatres as the ticket prices dropped massively due to National Cinema Day.

Brahmastra box office collectionBrahmastra box office collection: The audience showed up in huge numbers to watch Ayan Mukerji's spectacle.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has emerged as a big hit at the box office and even on its third Friday, the film managed to pull in the audience in big numbers, all thanks to National Cinema Day. With tickets being available for only Rs 75 across many national cinema chains, the audience showed up in big numbers to catch the spectacle.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the film’s occupancy was around 85 per cent which is massive for a film that has been in the theatres for two full weeks. The publication stated that Ayan’s film earned Rs. 9.75 to Rs 11 crores on the day. As per Pinkvilla, the film earned approximately Rs 10 crore. The numbers are a huge jump from what Brahmastra was witnessing in its second week. The film started its second Monday with Rs 4.80 crore and ended its second Thursday with Rs 3.10 crore.

The film had scored massive advanced bookings with over 6 lakh tickets being sold at three national cinema chains ahead of National Cinema Day. It was anticipated that the film might make Rs 3.5 crore on the day, which it seems to have outperformed.

Brahmastra opened with at Rs 36 crore at the domestic box office and ended its first weekend with Rs 120.75 crore. The film was made on a reported budget of Rs 410 crore, and has made over Rs 360 crore globally, as per Dharma Productions.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is said to be a trilogy with the second part titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. Ayan had previously said that the second film might release in theatres by December 2025.

