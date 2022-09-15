scorecardresearch
Brahmastra box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s film to enter Rs 200 crore club soon

Brahmastra box office collection day 6: The fantasy drama's opening week will close around Rs 170 crore, the highest any Bollywood movie has earned since the pandemic began.

brahmastraAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is on a roll. Even after almost a week since its release, the Ayan Mukerji directorial continues to set the cash register ringing.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has earned somewhere between Rs 10.35 crore-11.35 crore on Wednesday, which takes its six-day collection to an impressive Rs 161 crore. While the movie is said to have earned a whopping Rs 142 crore in Hindi markets, it minted Rs 19 crore from southern states. The fantasy drama’s opening week will close around Rs 170 crore, the highest any Bollywood movie has earned since the pandemic began.

Also Read |Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji’s film is an affront to the acting talents of Alia Bhatt

The report said while Brahmastra continues to rule multiplex chains like INOX and PVR, the same cannot be said about the ‘mass belts’.

But going by the larger, overall trend, Brahmastra will have a great second week too. The next weekend target for the film should be around Rs 35 crore, which if it manages to achieve, the movie would have entered the Rs 200 crore club within just ten days of its theatrical release.

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s passion project which he took more than a decade to conceptualise and realise. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna play prominent parts as well, while superstar Shah Rukh Khan features in an extended cameo.

15-09-2022
