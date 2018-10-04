Box office report September: A dull start to the last quarter of 2018

Stree ruled the month of September at the ticket counters. Stree ruled the month of September at the ticket counters.

Bollywood in September had put its bet on new faces. Movies like Love Sonia, Laila Majnu, Pataakha and Gali Guleiyan introduced new talents in the industry. However, these newcomers’ films fell flat at the box office. The only saving grace for the month was August release Stree which dominated the box office. The Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi starrer pulled the audience to the theaters and kept the cash registers ringing.

With a collection of Rs 127.42 crore, the Dinesh Vijan horror-comedy minted much more money in comparison to some of the big-ticket releases (Veere Di Wedding, PadMan, Dhadak and Raazi) of the year. Despite being an August release, the movie ran in theaters throughout the month of September because of positive word of mouth. Following Stree is Shree Narayan Singh’s social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Based on the problem of electricity theft in India, the film could manage a total collection of Rs 35.68 crore only.

Also read | Box office report 2018: Month of August turns out to be average for Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan despite good reviews from critics failed to have an impressive footfall. With many other releases lined up for the month, the Anurag Kashyap directorial had to settle with a collection of Rs 26.45 crore. Films like Laila Majnu, Paltan, Love Sonia and Gali Guleiyan hardly got any audience. Laila Majnu earned a meagre Rs 2.89 crore and war drama Paltan had to settle with a lifetime collection of Rs 7.20 crore. Love Sonia and Gali Guleiyan earned Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 28 lakh, respectively.

The last Friday of the month brought some happy news with the release of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga. Inspired by the Made In India campaign, the Yash Raj Films production opened to great numbers. By the end of the first weekend, the film minted Rs 36.60 crore. Currently, the film’s collection stands at Rs 55.35 crore.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha which released on the same day as Sui Dhaaga was received well by the audience and critics. However, the positive word of mouth didn’t translate into big box office figures. The film had to settle with an opening of Rs 90 lakhs and Rs 6.55 crore collection in the first week of its release.

Also read | Andhadhun, LoveYatri, Namaste England and other Bollywood movies in October

Now, in October, with the release of films like Andhadhun, Helicopter Eela, Badhai Ho and others, it will be interesting to see if Sui Dhaaga will survive the competition.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd