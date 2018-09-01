Box office report 2018: Month of August turns out to be average for Bollywood

Mulk, a small budget film, starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, impressed the critics and the audience alike. Mulk, a small budget film, starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, impressed the critics and the audience alike.

The year 2018 might be going great for the Hindi film industry in terms of box office collection but the month of August failed to meet expectations. With more than half a dozen releases and a lot of holidays during the month, the cash registers did not see much action. Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate might have raked in moolah and crossed several milestones but trade analysts expected much more from these releases.

While Gold, a sports drama, minted Rs 102.70 crore, the masala entertainer Satyameva Jayate accumulated Rs 88.15 crore until now. Talking about the performance of the two films at the ticket counters, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Though Satyameva Jayate and Gold have recorded good numbers, they could not capitalise on the strong start they had. Commercially both the films might have done great but economically they could not stand out despite being holiday releases. The audience expected much more from these films. They should have earned 20-30 per cent more than their current earnings.”

This month, Mulk, a story of a Muslim family trying to regain their honour in society after their family member gets involved in a terror plot, came out as a surprise package. The small budget film, starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, not only impressed the critics but also attracted the audience to theatres. The Anubhav Sinha directorial did a business of Rs 20.69 crore. Johar said, “Mulk has stood out in the month of August. It was expected not to do much but its content won over the audience.”

The film which failed to leave a mark at the box office was Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. Even after generating ample amount of buzz around their film with good marketing, the makers failed to convince the audience to turn up for the movie. Fanney Khan had to settle with a meagre collection of Rs 10.55 crore.

Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar’s road trip film Karwaan did a decent business. The film earned Rs 18.83 crore and got a mixed response from critics. Having hit screens last Friday, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi doesn’t seem to be adding much to the collective numbers of August. With a drop in its collection in the weekdays, the film has managed to earn Rs 16.96 crore in a week.

With some potential blockbuster like Sui Dhaaga, Patakhaa and Manmarziyaan releasing in the month of September, Bollywood is expected to pick up pace once again.

