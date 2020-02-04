Tanhaji rock steady as Street Dancer 3D, Jawaani Jaaneman struggle at box office

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to mint money at the box office. Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to mint money at the box office.

In its fourth week at the box office, Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to give tough competition to films like Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman whose total collection currently stands at Rs 67.61 crore and Rs 14.86 crore, respectively.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Tanhaji. He tweeted, “#Tanhaji is rock-steady… [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 253.72 cr. #India biz.”

Tanhaji, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny, is being referred to as the first hit of 2020. Set in the 1670s, it is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Competing with Tanhaji are Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman. While Remo D’Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D is catching up in smaller centers across the country, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F’s comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman is holding its ground in multiplexes and metro cities.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva, Street Dancer 3D is the third film in Remo’s dance franchise. Tweeting about its box office collection, Adarsh wrote, “#StreetDancer3D [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr, Mon 1.52 cr. Total: ₹ 67.61 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of Jawaani Jaaneman, which released on January 31. “#JawaaniJaaneman maintains decent hold on Day 4… Target audience [metros] key contributors… Needs to maintain at similar levels from Tue-Thu for a respectable Week 1 total… Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 14.86 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

With films like Love Aaj Kal, Malang, Thappad and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan lined up in the weeks ahead, we need to see whether Tanhaji will continue its dominance over the box office.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd