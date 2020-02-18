Box office collection report February 18: Love Aaj Kal earns Rs 31.26 crore

Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda, is struggling at the box office. Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda, is struggling at the box office.

Box Office Collection Report: Releases old and new are vying for audience’s attention. While Ajay Devgn’s costume drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still making noise, the same cannot be said about the latest Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal, which has been panned by critics.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal. He tweeted, “#LoveAajKal collapses on Day 4… The drastic fall in numbers doesn’t come as a surprise, since the trending was evident during its *opening weekend* itself… Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 31.26 cr. #India biz.”

On the other hand, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur’s thriller Malang is performing decently. Its total collection presently stands at Rs 47.67 crore. Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Malang puts up a decent total in Weekend 2… Will cross ₹ 50 cr on weekdays… Has weekdays to score, before new films [#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan and #Bhoot] arrive… [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 47.67 cr. #India biz.”

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F’s comedy flick Jawaani Jaaneman is slowly moving forward. A tweet from Taran Adarsh read, “#JawaaniJaaneman slows down in Weekend 3… Likely to fold up at ₹ 30 cr [+/-], despite appreciation by target audience… [Week 3] Fri 28 lakhs, Sat 33 lakhs, Sun 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 27.91 cr. #India biz.”

And finally, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance drama Street Dancer 3D will soon exit theaters if one looks at its latest collection. “StreetDancer3D [Week 4] Fri 9 lakhs, Sat 12 lakhs, Sun 21 lakhs. Total: ₹ 74.64 cr. #India biz,” tweeted Adarsh.