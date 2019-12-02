Box office collection: Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai end opening weekend on a positive note

Both Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai grew on Sunday. Both Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai grew on Sunday.

The fortunes of last Friday’s releases, Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai, improved on Sunday. While Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3 has collected Rs 7.95 crore in its opening weekend, Dev Patel and Anupam Kher starrer Hotel Mumbai garnered Rs 4.81 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted Commando 3′ box office figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Commando3 springs a big surprise on Day 3… Multiplexes – which were ordinary on Day 1 and 2 – give its biz the required push… Is the best performing film in the franchise… Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr. Total: ₹18.33 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet, Taran added, “#HotelMumbai grows with each passing day… High end multiplexes driving its biz… Needs to maintain the grip on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total… Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.03 cr. Total: ₹ 4.81 cr. #India biz. All versions.”

Taran Adarsh also shared that Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala is still running in theaters and has now grossed Rs 113.59 crore. He tweeted, “#Bala – playing at limited screens/shows – continues to attract ample footfalls over the weekend… [Week 4] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 113.59 cr. #India biz.”

Bala features Ayushmann as a young man suffering from the problem of balding. Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla and Seema Pahwa are also part of the Amar Kaushik directorial.

Commando 3 is a sequel to the 2017 film Commando 2: The Black Money Trail and the third film in the franchise. An Aditya Datt directorial, the movie stars Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah.

Hotel Mumbai is based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Directed by Anthony Maras, the movie stars Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar, Nagesh Bhosle and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

