Dangal, Mary Kom, MS Dhoni and others: The box office collection of last five sports biopics

Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu hit the theaters on Friday. The film is another Bollywood sports biopic. It highlights the story of national hockey player Sandeep Singh who went on to become the captain of the Indian hockey team after recovering from an accidental gunshot. Being an inspirational story packed with some Bollywood masala and song and dance sequences, it is expected to have a decent opening at the ticket counters.

Of late, biopics have been the flavour of the season. Watching real-life stories of the real heroes unfurl on the silver screen has become a preference of cinephiles. Stories based on legendary sportspersons have always helped the filmmakers strike gold. This we say after looking back at the box office performance of the last five Bollywood sports biopics.

Dangal (2016): Rs 387.38 crore

Based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler and father of wrestling champions Geeta and Babita Phogat, Dangal created history at the box office. A Nitesh Tiwari directorial starring Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar, Dangal went on to become one of the biggest Bollywood hits with a total domestic collection of Rs 387.38 crore. The film was critically acclaimed and was loved by fans.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016): Rs 133.04 crore

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story starring MS Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput turned out to be a profitable venture

In a cricket-loving nation, a biopic on star wicketkeeper-batsman-captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni got a lot of takers. The film starring Sushant Singh Rajput as the former Indian skipper drew attention for Rajput’s striking resemblance with the cricketer. The facets of Dhoni’s life included his personal life (his ex-girlfriend and wife) which have hitherto never been told were laid out on celluloid. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film, also starring Disha Patani and Kiara Advani, earned a total amount of Rs 133.04 crore.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013): Rs 108.93 crore

Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, inspired by the life of former athlete and Olympian Milkha Singh, collected Rs 108.93 crore at the box office. The Farhan Akhtar starrer portrayed Milkha Singh’s life and exploits on the track with great passion and enthusiasm – much like the athlete himself. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film was declared tax free in many states.

Mary Kom (2014): Rs 56.5 crore

In In Mary Kom Priyanka Chopra made the role her own by delivering an impactful performance.

Priyanka Chopra took up the role of Mary Kom, the champion boxer from Manipur, in Omung Kumar’s directorial debut. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Priyanka underwent some rigorous training for her role as the Olympic boxing champion and the film scored a half-century at the box office with a collection of Rs 56.5 crore.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017): Rs 50.89 crore

Docu-drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams which is a biopic on India’s legendary cricketer Docu-drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams which is a biopic on India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar emerged as a winner.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a biopic on star cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, garnered Rs 50.89 crore at the box office. Directed by James Erskin, the documentary featured videos from Master Blaster’s personal collection and starred Mikhail Gandhi in the role of a young Tendulkar won hearts of many fans. Despite facing tough competition from Baahubali 2 which released at the same time, Sachin’s biopic remained unfazed.

