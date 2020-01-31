Bollywood box office: Tanhaji stands strong, Street Dancer 3D and Panga could get affected by Jawaani Jaaneman

Box office collection: This week’s release Jawaani Jaaneman will face tough competition against Tanhaji. Box office collection: This week’s release Jawaani Jaaneman will face tough competition against Tanhaji.

Tanhaji, starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, is still ruling the box office. The film could cross the Rs 250 crore mark in the coming week. Street Dancer 3D and Panga released last week, but both these films seem to be underperforming at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Tanhaji’s latest collections on Twitter and wrote, “#Tanhaji is phenomenal in Week 3… Eats into the biz of #StreetDancer3D and #Panga, both… Should hit ₹ 250 cr in Week 4… [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.92 cr, Thu 2.77 cr. Total: ₹ 237.87 cr. #India biz.”

Panga has earned Rs 21.36 crore as of now. “#Panga is underwhelming in Week 1… Unable to score beyond metros, despite family-friendly theme… Miraculous growth in Weekend 2 essential… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr, Thu 1.53 cr. Total: ₹ 21.36 cr. #India biz,” shared Adarsh.

Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D is performing better than Panga, but it seems unlikely that the film will be able to withstand the competition in the second week. So far, the film has earned Rs 56.77 crore. Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#StreetDancer3D lacks the spark in Week 1… Non-happening at multiplexes… Healthy in single screens… Lower than #ABCD2 in Week 1 [₹ 71.78 cr]… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr, Thu 3.43 cr. Total: ₹ 56.77 cr. #India biz.”

With Jawaani Jaaneman releasing today, Panga and Street Dancer 3D might see a further decline in their collections. As per film trade analyst Girish Johar, Jawaani Jaaneman could earn Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day. But as far as Tanhaji is concerned, the film seems rock solid at the box office and will probably not be affected by the latest Saif Ali Khan release.

