Tanhaji continues to dominate Bollywood box office

Tanhaji has so far earned Rs 255.77 crore. Tanhaji has so far earned Rs 255.77 crore.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s dominance over new releases Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman continues. The Ajay Devgn starrer has so far earned Rs 255.77 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures for all three movies on Twitter. For Tanhaji, he wrote, “#Tanhaji is ahead of *all* new releases [#Hindi]… Will continue to collect in coming week as well… [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 255.77 cr. #India biz.”

Tanhaji released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak on January 10. While the latter failed to attract the audience, Tanhaji is still holding strong in its week four. Set in the 1670s, the period drama also features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. It revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Taran Adarsh also shared the box office figures of Street Dancer 3D. He wrote on Twitter, “#StreetDancer3D [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr, Mon 1.52 cr, Tue 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 68.96 cr. #India biz.” Running in its second week, the Remo D’Souza directorial stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi among others.

The newest release, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F’s Jawaani Jaaneman is running in its first week, and is managing to pull crowds at the multiplexes. Taran Adarsh tweeted about the movie, “#JawaaniJaaneman stays strong on Day 5… Steady at national multiplexes [especially North]… Eyes ₹ 20 cr+ total in *Week 1*… Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 16.80 cr. #India biz.”

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F’s comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman is managing to pull crowds to multiplexes. Adarsh tweeted, “#JawaaniJaaneman stays strong on Day 5… Steady at national multiplexes [especially North]… Eyes ₹ 20 cr+ total in *Week 1*… Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 16.80 cr. #India biz.”

The month of February will have new releases including Thappad, Malang, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Love Aaj Kal. Whether or not Tanhaji will continue to remain unstoppable at the box office is yet to be seen.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd