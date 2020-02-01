Bollywood box office: Tanhaji continues to mint money in fourth week, Jawaani Jaaneman opens well

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is running successfully in the theaters. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is running successfully in the theaters.

Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is unstoppable at the box office. Despite a variety of films in the offering, Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman, the period drama is minting money even in its fourth week. The Om Raut directorial released on January 10. With a total collection of Rs 240.64 crore, it might soon get into the Rs 250 crore club.

The film set in the 1670s, when the Marathas fought the Mughals to get back the fort at Kondana, is getting its maximum audience in Maharashtra. Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared, “#Tanhaji continues its dominance, despite multiple films in the marketplace… Will fly high during the weekend, yet again… #Maharashtra is stupendous, contributing a massive chunk to the overall earnings… [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr. Total: ₹ 240.64 cr. #India biz.”

This week’s release Jawaani Jaaneman has got a decent opening. It has earned Rs 3.24 crores on its opening day. “#JawaaniJaaneman does much better than several *solo* #SaifAliKhan movies released in the *recent past*… Biz witnessed an upward trend towards evening shows at metros… Needs to trend well over the weekend for a respectable total… Fri ₹ 3.24 cr. #India biz,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Now, if it will gain momentum over the weekend or not, remains to be seen. But with its release, Varun Dhawan’s dance film Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s sports drama Panga are finding it difficult to pull people to the theaters.

Street Dancer witnessed a major dip in its collection on Friday. “#StreetDancer3D runs out of steam on Day 8… [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 58.78 cr. #India biz,” Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter. Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has earned Rs 21.36 crore until now.

