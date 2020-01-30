Bollywood box office: Street Dancer 3D and Panga are no match for Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji has emerged as the first big hit of 2020. Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji has emerged as the first big hit of 2020.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji, which has been in theaters for 20 days now, is destroying its competition, Panga and Street Dancer 3D, at the box office. While Tanhaji released on January 10, Panga and Street Dancer 3D hit screens on January 24.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed that Tanhaji’s collection stands at Rs 235.10 crore. He shared on Twitter, “#Tanhaji nears *lifetime biz* of #Simmba… Next target: #Uri… [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.92 cr. Total: ₹ 235. 10 cr. #India biz.”

This has made Tanhaji the first big hit of 2020. In comparison, Panga and Street Dancer 3D are proceeding at a slow pace. In the first six days, Street Dancer 3D earned Rs 53.34 crore. Adarsh posted on Twitter, “#StreetDancer3D continues to slide downwards… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr. Total: ₹ 53.34 cr. #India biz.” Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga has only managed to earn Rs 19.83 crore so far. “#Panga is steady on the lower side… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 19.83 cr. #India biz.” tweeted Taran Adarsh.

In the race of Street Dancer 3D vs Panga, the dance film has won the box office war, but the film is facing competition from Devgn’s period drama which is still attracting viewers.

Tanhaji had a massive opening at the box office with Rs 15.10 crore. In January 2019, films like Uri and Manikarnika, which tapped into the audience’s nationalistic spirit, were big hits at the box office. It seems that much like August, January is starting to become the month for patriotic films.

