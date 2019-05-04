Blank box office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol film struggling against Avengers Endgame

Blank is a Bollywood action thriller that features Sunny Deol, debutant Karan Kapadia (Dimple Kapadia’s nephew), Karanvir Sharma and Ishita Dutta. It is directed by Behzad Khambata and is also co-written by him.

The film earned an estimated Rs 97 lakh on its opening day according to Bollywood Hungama. It is challenged by not only Setters, starring Shreyas Talpade and Aftab Shivdasani, but also the big Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame, before which no movie will likely stand for a while.

Blank is about an intelligence officer, played by Deol, who is out to nab a terrorist group after arresting a suicide bomber working for it. But soon he realises that the suicide bomber has lost his memory.

The official description of the film reads, “A live bomb. A blank mind. Will terrorism win this time?”

Blank has mostly received negative reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her one-and-a-half star review, “Kapadia, son of Simple, nephew of Dimple, fares well enough when he is throwing his punches, but will need to work hard on emoting skills. Back in the day, a star launch would almost always be a romance. Now it can be action, so we get plenty of it, but if the first-timer cannot hack it alone, he needs to be backed up. Deol does the buffering. That beefy scowl is still usefully in play, but how many times can you do a slo mo stride down a corridor and grab our attention?”

She added, “Finally, the film which emphasizes its over-used thrust –Islamic ‘aatankwaad’ threatening the unity and integrity of ‘akhand’ Bharat—comes off as far too generic. A kohl-eyed Islamist (Khan) brainwashing young boys and turning them towards ‘jihad’? Done to death. A suicide bomber? Even more so.”