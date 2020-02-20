Bhoot The Haunted Ship box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal to have another hit to his credit

Bhoot box office collection: Vicky Kaushal film expected to have a good start. Bhoot box office collection: Vicky Kaushal film expected to have a good start.

Vicky Kaushal gave the year 2019 a perfect start with his military drama Uri The Surgical Strike. The film got an opening of Rs 8.20 crore, and it went on to become one of the highest grossers of the year with Rs 245.36 crore in its kitty. Now, Kaushal is returning to the big screen with the horror drama Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, and trade pundits are expecting him to set the cash registers ringing yet again.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar is expecting a good start for Bhoot at the box office. He said, “The trailer of the film is quite intriguing and scary. The audience will get to watch a hardcore horror film after a long time, and it is backed by a well-established actor like Kaushal. So, the chances of it performing well at the ticket counters are high.”

Pegging the film’s opening day collection at Rs 4-5 crore, he added, “Vicky Kaushal has a good fan following and he is coming after a gap of more than a year. Also, he will be seen in a completely different avatar. His fans and fans of the horror genre are definitely looking forward to the film.”

However, along with Bhoot, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which has the most bankable star of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana headlining the star cast, also releases this Friday. And, it being a family entertainer might hamper Bhoot’s earning a bit.

“Bhoot will have a limited target audience. It would be luring the youth to the cinema halls whereas Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is targeting both youth and families. So, Bhoot will be impacted by the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. Since two decent films are releasing on the same day, the audience will be divided on the basis of their preferences,” Girish Johar suggested.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is said to be the first installment of the Bhoot franchise. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

