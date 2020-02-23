Bhoot box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal starrer earns 10.62 crore

Bhoot box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal film began its theatrical journey well. Bhoot box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal film began its theatrical journey well.

Vicky Kaushal’s horror thriller Bhoot: The Haunted Ship has earned Rs 5.52 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 10.62 crore. The Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s box office figures. He wrote, “#Bhoot witnesses limited growth on Day 2… Decent in mass circuits, but lacks the spark at key metros… Day 3 is pivotal, needs to recover lost ground to post a respectable total… Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 10.62 cr. #India biz.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com. “The trailer of the film is quite intriguing and scary. The audience will get to watch a hardcore horror film after a long time, and it is backed by a well-established actor like Kaushal. So, the chances of it performing well at the ticket counters are high.”

“Bhoot will have a limited target audience. It would be luring the youth to the cinema halls whereas Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is targeting both youth and families. So, Bhoot will be impacted by the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. Since two decent films are releasing on the same day, the audience will be divided on the basis of their preferences,” Girish added.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a negative review. Shalini wrote in her 1.5 star review, “Within its murky labyrinth, with no sense of any direction from writer-director Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film doesn’t seem to end. There is a ghost, a love story, a hate story, a smuggling ring, a church, a red dress, a doll, and a lot of clicking of fingers. Pednekar and Rana are there to add brief acting heft, and to do some mantra-reciting ghost-fighting. A large part, however, is left to the able and much-taxed shoulders of Kaushal.”

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship will need to grow considerably over the weekend if it intends to end its box office journey with a respectable total.

