Bhoot box office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal starrer earns Rs 5.10 crore

Bhoot The Haunted Ship box office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal film gets a good opening. Bhoot The Haunted Ship box office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal film gets a good opening.

Vicky Kaushal’s horror thriller Bhoot: The Haunted Ship earned Rs 5.10 crore on opening day. The Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Bhoot opens on expected lines… The genre has its loyal audience in mass pockets + with strong title-value, should’ve opened to higher numbers… #MahaShivratri partial holiday also contribute to its total… Needs to increase speed on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 5.10 cr. #India biz.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told Indianexpress.com. “The trailer of the film is quite intriguing and scary. The audience will get to watch a hardcore horror film after a long time, and it is backed by a well-established actor like Kaushal. So, the chances of it performing well at the ticket counters are high.”

“Bhoot will have a limited target audience. It would be luring the youth to the cinema halls whereas Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is targeting both youth and families. So, Bhoot will be impacted by the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. Since two decent films are releasing on the same day, the audience will be divided on the basis of their preferences,” Girish added.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a negative review. Shalini wrote in her 1.5 star review, “Within its murky labyrinth, with no sense of any direction from writer-director Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film doesn’t seem to end. There is a ghost, a love story, a hate story, a smuggling ring, a church, a red dress, a doll, and a lot of clicking of fingers. Pednekar and Rana are there to add brief acting heft, and to do some mantra-reciting ghost-fighting. A large part, however, is left to the able and much-taxed shoulders of Kaushal.”

She added, “The ghost takes its while dying, leaving a glaring and bloody opening for a sequel. (Dharma, dipping its toes into horror, has promised a horror franchise, which is fertile territory given the dearth in Bollywood.)”

Since Bhoot: The Haunted Ship does not have positive critical reception, it needs a strong word-of-mouth.

