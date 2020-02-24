Bhoot box office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal film earns Rs 16.36 crore

Bhoot box office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s film is underperforming. Bhoot box office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s film is underperforming.

Vicky Kaushal’s horror film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship needs a big figure at the box office for a decent weekend haul. The film has earned Rs 16.36 crore in its opening weekend at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s box office figures. He wrote, “#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window… Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3… Finds limited patronage at multiplexes… Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal… Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz.”

Taran Adarsh also gave a comparative break-up of the previous movies of Vicky Kaushal. He tweeted, “#VickyKaushal versus #VickyKaushal… *Opening Weekend* biz…

2019: #Uri ₹ 35.73 cr

2018: #Raazi ₹ 32.94 cr

2020: #Bhoot ₹ 16.36 cr

2018: #Manmarziyaan ₹ 14.33 cr

2016: #RamanRaghav 2.0 ₹ 3.98 cr

Note: #Sanju is not included in this list.

#India biz.”

Vicky Kaushal’s film is facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, which has collected Rs 32.66 crore till now.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a negative review. Shalini wrote in her 1.5 star review, “Within its murky labyrinth, with no sense of any direction from writer-director Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film doesn’t seem to end. There is a ghost, a love story, a hate story, a smuggling ring, a church, a red dress, a doll, and a lot of clicking of fingers. Pednekar and Rana are there to add brief acting heft, and to do some mantra-reciting ghost-fighting. A large part, however, is left to the able and much-taxed shoulders of Kaushal.”

Recently, Kaushal expressed his admiration for debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh for having the courage to debut with a horror genre. In a post on Instagram, he mentioned, “Thank You @bhanu.singh.91 for guiding me and directing me so well in a genre so new to me! Not many directors would want to debut with a genre like horror… I admire your courage and your commitment towards your vision. Now go and spend time with your new born baby whom you haven’t yet held in your own arms since the time she’s born 2 months ago in order to get your first Film ready and released. Lots of love brother!”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd