Bhoomi box office collection day 1: Sanjay Dutt starrer collects Rs 2.25 crore

Bhoomi box office collection day 1: Sanjay Dutt film collects Rs 2.25 crore. Bhoomi box office collection day 1: Sanjay Dutt film collects Rs 2.25 crore.

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi hit the screens on Friday. It was easily the most awaited film this weekend even though other films – Newton and Haseena Parkar – were considered important too. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted the collection and said, “#Bhoomi Fri ₹ 2.25 cr. India biz.”

Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari as Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, this film is a revenge saga primarily about the relationship between a caring father and his loving daughter. The Omung Kumar directorial released on 2134 screens out of which 1894 are Indian and 240 overseas.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar, Bhoomi also has one more competition in the form of Colin Firth starrer Kingsman: The Golden Circle. It would be interesting to see how Bhoomi holds up. It does have hype and promotion in its favour but the other three can still give it a run for its money.

When asked about the film’s competition, trade analyst Girish Johar, he had said, “All three films will perform well. End of the day, it all depends on the content. If three films have good content, they have excellent chances of survival at the box office. Colin Firth starrer ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ might stand as a huge competition for the film. The western media has already praised the film. It is likely to gain a lot of viewers from the metropolitan cities.”

In her review of the film, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said, “Dutt’s face is kept in close-up for much of the film, and there is still power in it. This is an actor who can explode off the screen, given the right story. Maybe he needs something much better told to vent his anger. Or maybe he needs to return as Munnabhai to give us the lessons we love to learn. That would be a real comeback.”

Let us see how it all pans out. One thing we can be certain of is that this film will have an explosive response from audience as the star power of Sanjay Dutt is still considerable.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd