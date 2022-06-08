Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team celebrates box office success with Tabu’s Anjulika-Manjulika avatars, watch

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 1:12:40 pm
tabu in bhool bhulaiyaa 2Tabu and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is having a dream run at the box office.

Many of us will agree that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success belongs not only to Kartik Aaryan but also Tabu. The actor pulled off the roles of Anjulika and Manjulika with aplomb, leaving fans entertained as well as horrified. We have often heard about how playing double roles on screen is never easy; and with one of the characters being an evil force, the hard work doubles up for sure. On Tuesday evening, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shared a glimpse of what went behind creating Manjulika and Anjulika on screen. For those who are yet to watch the film, we will refrain from sharing which of the two is the actual evil one. The video shows Tabu transforming from one avatar to another.

In the video, director Anees Bazmee said that he had no second thoughts about who will play Anjulika and Manjulika in the film. Kartik Aaryan heaped praises on Tabu. “She is someone who brings so much to the table,” Kartik said, adding it was a “learning experience” to work with her. The video also featured a light-hearted moment Tabu shared with Kiara. In the segment, Tabu is heard singing a song, while Kiara is lip syncing to it. Talking about her bond, Kiara said Tabu was “lovely and warm” on the sets. We also get glimpses of the goofy side of the actor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released on May 20. The film is successfully running at the theaters and managing to earn well even in its third week. The film has crossed Rs 150 crore at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that on Tuesday, it managed to mint Rs 2.16 crore, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 159.23 crore.

“#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is a ONE-HORSE RACE at the ticket window… Week 3 and it’s still super-strong, despite reduced screens and shows… [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.16 cr. Total: ₹ 159.23 cr. #India biz,” the tweet read.

On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan hosted a Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. During the AMA, a fan asked how Kartik feels about the film’s success to which he replied, “I feel Like a Shehzada 👑 #AskKartik.” Interestingly, Shehzada happens to be the title of his next film, which is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

