Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film is actor’s biggest opener, leaves behind Gangubai Kathiawadi on Day 1

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has received a good opening at the box office. The film, which is a standalone sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has become the biggest opener for Aaryan with a collection of Rs 14.11 crore. However, the comedy-drama hasn’t been getting good reviews from film critics.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film has received a ‘fantastic’ opening at the box office and is the ‘biggest opener’ for Kartik Aaryan. He tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ… Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops… FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*… Emerges #KartikAaryan’s BIGGEST OPENER… Fri ₹ 14.11 cr. #India biz.”

The film has left behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in terms of the Day 1 box office collection. Gangubai Kathiawadi had collected Rs 10.50 crore on the day of its release. However, post-pandemic, the film has gotten the second best opening after Sooryavanshi (Rs 26.29 crore).

Earlier, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has recorded a good advance booking and will bring people back to the theaters. Film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar had added the family-going audience will go to theatres for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as, “it will be a paisa vasool entertainer”.

But, the Anees Bazmee directorial has failed to impress critics. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave the movie a 2-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Don’t go expecting any light touches, or any hummable music like Part I. Apart from Monjulika’s white-faced, long-tressed, black-dressed look, there are repeated jokes at the expense of an overweight child and a hard-of-hearing pandit, casual disrespect towards an old woman who has just died, gross misuse of a donkey, and Roohan’s borderline sexism towards the other gender.”