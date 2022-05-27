Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 7: Kartik Aaryan film to cross Rs 100 cr mark soon, to emerge as his biggest hit

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is emerging as one of the bigger box office hits of Hindi cinema since the pandemic began. In its first week, the Anees Bazmee directorial has made Rs 92.05 crore at the box office and it seems like the Rs 100 crore mark will be breached in a day or two.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s latest box office figures and wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 will emerge #KartikAaryan’s HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in Weekend 2 [will surpass #SonuKeTituKiSweety lifetime biz]… SUPER-HIT… [Week 1] Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr, Thu 7.27 cr. Total: ₹ 92.05 cr. #India biz.”

This weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will battle against Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana. While Ayushmann is often considered one of the most bankable stars when it comes to drawing an audience, it is yet to be seen if he will be able to repeat the magic with Anek.

Kartik, in the meanwhile, has been on cloud nine as he celebrates his recent success. The actor was recently in the holy city of Varanasi to celebrate the success of the film.

Earlier, Kartik spoke to Bollywood Bubble and shared that he wanted the film to do well at the box office. He said, “I hope it does well, from the first poster till now, it has been the talk of the town. Everybody has been talking about this film, and they have enjoyed it. The kind of reaction I have heard from people after they watched the trailer is that they really want to watch the film. I hope they go to the theatres and watch it.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, which failed to create an impression on the audience. The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer wrote in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s review, “Don’t go expecting any light touches, or any hummable music like Part I in Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film. There are repeated jokes at the expense of an overweight child and a hard-of-hearing pandit.”