Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film is 2022’s second biggest hit, leaves behind Gangubai Kathiawadi

Horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the second biggest earner of the year 2022. It has crossed the total collection (Rs 129.10 crore) of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. With Rs 4.85 crore added to its kitty on Tuesday, the box office collection of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer currently stands at Rs 133.09 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared that the Anees Bazmee directorial is doing good business even on the weekdays. He wrote on Twitter, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to trend extremely well on weekdays… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #GangubaiKathiawadi… Second highest grossing #Hindi film, after #TKF… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr. Total: ₹ 133.09 cr. #India biz.” Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to hit Rs 150 crore by the end of this week. The film could end its run at the theaters with a collection of Rs 175 crore.

The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought some breather to the Hindi film industry, which has had a tough year in terms of box office performance until now. It has been struggling to keep up with the competition it has been facing from the south film industry which has already given three blockbuster hits in KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Pushpa: The Rise.

The team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently celebrated the success of their film. Kartik, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Anees Bazmee came together to celebrate their achievement.

Earlier, Kartik had shared that the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 feels ‘surreal’ to him. In a statement, he said, “I knew the film would do well, but couldn’t have imagined it like this,” he said. The actor dedicated the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to the cast and crew. “I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years. Secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love – the audience, as they have accepted us with their whole hearts.”

Kartik Aaryan has been delivering hits for the past few years. Besides Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, all his latest releases, starting from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, have been box office hits.