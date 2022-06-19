Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film continues to dominate, here’s how much it has earned

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to wreak havoc at the box office. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu is well on its way to join the Rs 200 crore club. Entering into its fifth week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 2.02 crore on Saturday, bringing its total to Rs 179. 31 crore. The film is one of the few Bollywood projects that managed to strike gold in the pandemic era.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 grows again on [fifth] Sat… An open run – without noteworthy opposition – has proved advantageous… Should cross ₹ 185 on weekdays… [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr. Total: ₹ 179.31 cr. #India biz.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the spiritual sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film. In the second part, Kartik plays Ruhaan who cons people by ostensibly talking to ghosts. While Kiara plays his onscreen love interest who brings him into her haunted house in Rajasthan, Tabu plays the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika. With its sharp humour, the film entered the Rs 100 crore club on its 9th day itself. The horror-comedy posed a challenge to other big-budget films like Samrat Prithviraj and Dhaakad, which collectively bombed at the box office.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik’s latest collaboration with T-Series.