Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan film poses stiff competition to Anek, will cross Rs 100 crore today

The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark with each passing day. It has managed to entertain the audience so far and is continuing to maintain its lead at the ticket counters despite the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s political drama Anek and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

On its second Friday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 managed to collect Rs 6.52 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 98.57 crore. The film is maintaining a stronghold in the Hindi belt of the country and is unfazed by the new releases. It is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark today, and with this, it will become the fifth Hindi film of 2022 to enter the coveted club.

Film trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents… Expect bigger numbers over the weekend… Will hit 💯 cr today [second Sat]… #KartikAaryan’s second film to hit century, after #SKTKS… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: ₹ 98.57 cr. #India biz.”

Earlier, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files, Ram Charan’s RRR (Hindi) and Yash’s KGF 2 (Hindi) have achieved the feat. Also, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has beaten Gangubai Kathiawadi in terms of first-week box office collections. While the Anees Bazmee film earned Rs 92.05 crore in seven days, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama earned Rs 68.93 crore in its first week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, which has turned into one of the biggest box office disasters of all time. The film, on its eighth day, managed to sell only 20 tickets across India and earned Rs 4420.

Also read | Anek box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film fails to pull people to cinema halls

Kartik Aaryan, meanwhile, is celebrating his film’s success. He recently visited Varanasi to celebrate his achievement. Before the film’s release, the actor had expressed his wish for the film to become a box office hit.