Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film shows ‘fantastic’ growth, here’s how much it’s made

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 seems to be intent on breaking the dry Bollywood streak at the box office. The Anees Bazmee film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani, showed fantastic growth on Saturday. It made Rs 18. 34 crore. According to Box Office India, the growth is strong at multiplexes of metropolises like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. The two-day business of the film stands at a total of Rs 32.45 crore. The film is expected to do good business on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether it can hold its ground on Monday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared that the film received a ‘fantastic’ opening at the box office and is the ‘biggest opener’ for Kartik Aaryan.

He tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ… Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops… FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*… Emerges #KartikAaryan’s BIGGEST OPENER… Fri ₹ 14.11 cr. #India biz.”

The film raced ahead of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in terms of the Day 1 box office collection. Gangubai Kathiawadi had collected Rs 10.50 crore on the day of its release. However, post-pandemic, the film has gotten the second best opening after Sooryavanshi (Rs 26.29 crore). Film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar had added the family-going audience will go to theatres for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as, “it will be a paisa vasool entertainer”. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has not impressed critics, who said that the jokes were too mundane and trite.