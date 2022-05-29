Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, here’s how much it’s minted

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in the early days of its second week. It grossed an impressive Rs 11.35 crore on Saturday to take its total to Rs 109.92 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat… Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films… National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: ₹ 109.92 cr. #India biz.”

Earlier, the film had opened with Rs 14.11 crore on its first Friday (opening day). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 then grossed Rs 18.34 crore on its first Saturday. Until now, thanks to decent reviews and strong word-of-mouth, the film has maintained a consistent performance.

If all goes well, the film may end up with Rs 150 crore.

As actors we crave for this day

This Housefull board !!

Where i myself didn’t get the tickets ❤️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire 🔥🤙🏻

Thank you to the Audience 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4B1Vxyz8Lg — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 22, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a spiritual sequel to 2007 Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While Priyadarshan had directed the original, this time Anees Bazmee is in the director’s chair. Apart from Aaryan and Advani, the film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a mixed review. She wrote, “The comic parts offer only temporary relief, particularly as the butt of jokes are almost always the same unfortunate four, who appear to be there for solely that purpose. And these are only funny because some very good actors are playing some of their worst roles here. Not Kartik Aryaan though, who appears to have just walked from the set of one of his previous films, the hair never combed, the cockiness never reined in.”

She added, “Still his wordy, bouncy Roohan, unflagging in enthusiasm, lends some much-needed energy to the film. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has little to do except pop up now and then.”