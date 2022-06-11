Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-starrer hits Rs 165 crore. Will it cross Rs 200 crore?

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still collecting decent money as it enters its fourth week. Director Aneez Bazmi’s film earned Rs 1.56 crore on its fourth Friday. The film has accumulated Rs 164.71 crore so far.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan. Apart from Aaryan and Advani, the film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 commences Week 4 on a solid note… Expect growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun – a norm for movies that find acceptance… [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 164.71 cr. #India biz.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s audience reception is making sure the film is eating into the shares of newer releases, including the big-budgeted epic historical film Samrat Prithviraj.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a mixed review. She wrote, “The comic parts offer only temporary relief, particularly as the butt of jokes are almost always the same unfortunate four, who appear to be there for solely that purpose. And these are only funny because some very good actors are playing some of their worst roles here. Not Kartik Aryaan though, who appears to have just walked from the set of one of his previous films, the hair never combed, the cockiness never reined in.”