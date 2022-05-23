Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in first weekend, actor shares photos

Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 reportedly had an impressive Sunday as it collected Rs 23.5 to 25 crores, as per early estimates. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection after the first weekend stands between Rs 56-57 crore, bringing some relief to the Hindi film industry that has seen back to back disappointments lately.

Earlier the film had opened with Rs 14.11 crore on Friday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 then grossed Rs 18.34 crore on Saturday. The film is leagues ahead of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, which is turning out to be a huge disaster. The film’s two-day total is reportedly just Rs 1.50 crore with reports suggesting that many shows were cancelled due to low occupancy.

Its lead actor, Kartik Aaryan, shared on social media that he was unable to get the tickets for the weekend at Mumbai’s Gaiety theatre. “As actors we crave for this day ..This Housefull board !! Where I myself didn’t get the tickets #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire. Thank you to the Audience,” he wrote.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the second day figures earlier. His tweet read, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2… Biz jumps across #India… Wins over youngistaan *and* families, metros *and* mass pockets… Eyes ₹ 55 cr [+/-] weekend, strong chance of going past ₹ 💯 cr… Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr. Total: ₹ 32.45 cr. #India biz.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. While Priyadarshan had directed the original, this time Anees Bazmee is in the director’s chair. Apart from Aaryan and Advani, the film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a mixed review. She wrote, “The comic parts offer only temporary relief, particularly as the butt of jokes are almost always the same unfortunate four, who appear to be there for solely that purpose. And these are only funny because some very good actors are playing some of their worst roles here. Not Kartik Aryaan though, who appears to have just walked from the set of one of his previous films, the hair never combed, the cockiness never reined in.”

She added, “Still his wordy, bouncy Roohan, unflagging in enthusiasm, lends some much-needed energy to the film. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has little to do except pop up now and then.”