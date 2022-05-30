scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 10: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film earns Rs 122.69 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 10: The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is heading towards Rs 150-175 crore lifetime collection, having earned Rs 122.69 crore till now.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 30, 2022 12:02:05 pm
Anees Bazmi’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a smashing second Sunday as it grossed Rs 12.77 crore. If the figure is true the film’s total collection stands at Rs 122.69 crore. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has performed well consistently from its opening of Rs 14.11 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a spiritual sequel to 2007 Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Priyadarshan had directed the original film. Apart from Aaryan and Advani, the film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures. He wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 EXCELS in Weekend 2… SOLID GAINS on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #IPLFinals] indicates it should cross ₹ 150 cr, with an outside chance of touching ₹ 175 cr… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr. Total: ₹ 122.69 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT.”

The film received decent reviews, but it is audience’s word-of-mouth that is getting the film impressive returns. It is set to collect good money in foreseeable future.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a mixed review. She wrote, “The comic parts offer only temporary relief, particularly as the butt of jokes are almost always the same unfortunate four, who appear to be there for solely that purpose. And these are only funny because some very good actors are playing some of their worst roles here. Not Kartik Aryaan though, who appears to have just walked from the set of one of his previous films, the hair never combed, the cockiness never reined in.”

She added, “Still his wordy, bouncy Roohan, unflagging in enthusiasm, lends some much-needed energy to the film. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has little to do except pop up now and then.”

