Bhediya box office collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan film overshadowed by Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 on first Monday, witnesses 50% drop

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s horror-comedy Bhediya managed to regain footing at the box office over its first weekend, and recorded a collection of Rs 28.55 crore. However, the film witnessed an almost 50 per cent drop on its first Monday. By comparison, Ajay Devgn’s thriller Drishyam 2 made more money, on its second Monday.

Bhediya, which got an underwhelming opening in theaters despite positive reviews, appears to be failing the crucial Monday test. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film should have earned better on Friday. He wrote on Twitter, “#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr. #India biz.”

The film has to record a good total on the weekdays to maintain its place in the theaters until the next big release. Drishyam 2 earned in the range of Rs 5.25-5.50 crore on its second Monday.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya stars Varun as a werewolf, while Kriti Sanon plays a doctor. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak in pivotal roles. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta found the film ‘enjoyable’. She wrote in her review, “Humans turning into werewolves is such a familiar trope that the thought of seeing yet another version wasn’t making me jump: I’m happy to report that much of ‘Bhediya’, in which a principal character turns into an ‘icchha-dhaari’ wolf, is really enjoyable.”

Now, with only Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero coming to the theaters on Friday, it remains to be seen if Bhediya can manage to at least hit the Rs 50 crore mark in its first week in the cinema halls.

This is Varun Dhawan’s second release this year after JugJugg Jeeyo, which managed to do decent business earlier this year. The film, after recording a collection of Rs 36.93 crore on its first weekend, ended its run in the theaters with a collection of Rs 85.03 crore, which is a decent number given how Hindi films have performed this year.