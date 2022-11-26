scorecardresearch
Bhediya box office collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan film has underwhelming opening, faces stiff competition from Drishyam 2

Bhediya box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan's horror comedy had an underwhelming opening day at the box office. But the film is expected to grow over the weekend.

bhediyaVarun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in Bhediya.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s horror-comedy Bhediya hit the theaters on Friday, and faced stiff competition from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2. While trade experts had predicted that Drishyam 2’s success would not impact Bhediya, it appears that it has. Director Amar Kaushik’s film has had an underwhelming start at the box office, failing to open in the double digits.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the film has earned in the range of Rs 6-7 crore on day one. The three major national cinema chains — PVR, INOX and Cinepolis — accounted for Rs 3.58 crore of the opening day collections. Now, on Saturday, the film has to double its opening day haul to stand a chance of succeeding. Drishyam 2, on the other hand, has made nearly Rs 105 crore in one week of release.

Also read |Varun Dhawan says Bollywood has not evolved, reveals wife Natasha Dalal loved Bhediya: ‘Ab mujhe dusron ki biwiyon ko khush karna hai’

Given the positive reviews the film has received from critics, Bhediya has a chance of improving over the weekend. But, if that doesn’t happen, Bhediya could join the likes of Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Raksha Bandhan, and several other films on the list of big Bollywood flops of 2022.

Bhediya stars Varun as a werewolf, while Kriti Sanon plays a doctor. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak in pivotal roles. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta found the film ‘enjoyable’. She wrote in her review, “Humans turning into werewolves is such a familiar trope that the thought of seeing yet another version wasn’t making me jump: I’m happy to report that much of ‘Bhediya’, in which a principal character turns into an ‘icchha-dhaari’ wolf, is really enjoyable.”

