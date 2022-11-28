Bhediya box office collection Day 3: Good jump takes Varun Dhawan-starrer to Rs 27 cr mark

Bhediya has finally hit double digits. The Varun Dhawan-led creature comedy, after two relatively low-key days, managed to record good growth at the box office.

According to a report in Box Office India, Bhediya collected in the range of Rs 10.75-11 crore net on Sunday, taking its three-day total to Rs 27 crore net. The figures, for a film riding on mostly positive reviews, are surprisingly muted.

The Amar Kaushik directorial, also starring Kriti Sanon, showed good growth in mass pockets on Sunday but, according to the report, “these places had to jump 50% plus” due to low numbers on the first two days.

While a growth like that is possible on Sunday in mass circuits, Bhediya recorded a growth of 25-30% which was “good but not good enough.” Bhediya seems to have been impacted by the Drishyam 2 wave, which in its second weekend collected more than Rs 38 cr– taking its all-India total to more than Rs 140 cr. All eyes are now on Bhediya, as the team and trade await the crucial Monday test to see how the film fares and where it will eventually land in the long run.

This was Varun Dhawan’s second film this year after Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which was a moderate success at the box office after it netted approximately Rs 85 cr at the domestic box office.