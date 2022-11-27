scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Bhediya box office collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-starrer sees ‘decent’ growth as it continues to battle Drishyam 2 wave, mints over Rs 15 cr

Bhediya box office collection Day 2: The second weekend of Drishyam 2 led by Ajay Devgn will be better than the opening weekend of Bhediya.

bhediyaActor Varun Dhawan's Bhediya had an underwhelming start at the box office. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Despite mostly favourable reviews, actor Varun Dhawan’s latest feature Bhediya isn’t clocking the numbers it was expected to. The creature comedy opened to an underwhelming Rs 7.48 cr. all India net on Friday.

On its second day, when many in the trade expected the Amar Kaushik directorial to show a major jump, the film showed decent improvement with collections in the range of Rs 9.25-9.50 crore net, according to a Box Office India report.

Also Read |Varun Dhawan says Bollywood has not evolved, reveals wife Natasha Dalal loved Bhediya: ‘Ab mujhe dusron ki biwiyon ko khush karna hai’

With 35-40% jump on Saturday, which the report said is “decent and keeps the film in the race if Sunday can show a good jump”, the two-day collection of the film will be approximately Rs 15.50-15.75 crore. Bhediya, also starring Kriti Sanon, needed better growth to make up for the lukewarm opening, but the film is now eyeing to go higher with its Sunday collections.

According to Taran Adarsh, Bhediya showed almost 43% jump in the national chains as its Saturday collections clocked better numbers.

While Bhediya showed decent growth, Drishyam 2 continued its extraordinary run even in its second weekend, with collections in the range of Rs 14 crore net, taking its total to almost Rs 125 crore net.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot

The second weekend of the Ajay Devgn-starrer will be better than the opening weekend of Bhediya, which has been heavily impacted by the Drishyam 2 wave.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-11-2022 at 09:14:01 am
Next Story

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan says his party to quit all assemblies

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

vikram gokhale
Vikram Gokhale (1945-2022): A look at the actor’s life and work
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close