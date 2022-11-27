Bhediya box office collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-starrer sees ‘decent’ growth as it continues to battle Drishyam 2 wave, mints over Rs 15 cr

Despite mostly favourable reviews, actor Varun Dhawan’s latest feature Bhediya isn’t clocking the numbers it was expected to. The creature comedy opened to an underwhelming Rs 7.48 cr. all India net on Friday.

On its second day, when many in the trade expected the Amar Kaushik directorial to show a major jump, the film showed decent improvement with collections in the range of Rs 9.25-9.50 crore net, according to a Box Office India report.

With 35-40% jump on Saturday, which the report said is “decent and keeps the film in the race if Sunday can show a good jump”, the two-day collection of the film will be approximately Rs 15.50-15.75 crore. Bhediya, also starring Kriti Sanon, needed better growth to make up for the lukewarm opening, but the film is now eyeing to go higher with its Sunday collections.

According to Taran Adarsh, Bhediya showed almost 43% jump in the national chains as its Saturday collections clocked better numbers.

While Bhediya showed decent growth, Drishyam 2 continued its extraordinary run even in its second weekend, with collections in the range of Rs 14 crore net, taking its total to almost Rs 125 crore net.

The second weekend of the Ajay Devgn-starrer will be better than the opening weekend of Bhediya, which has been heavily impacted by the Drishyam 2 wave.