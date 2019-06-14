Bharat box office collection Day 9: Salman Khan film is taking it slow

Superstar Salman Khan’s Bharat had a blockbuster beginning at the box office. The film started off its journey with a collection of Rs 42.30 crore.

Within a few days, the film crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 173.85 crore.

Now, it seems it will be hard for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial to hold a strong grip at the box office in the coming days.

Bharat received immense love from the audience and critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two and a half stars. She mentioned in her review, “The good thing about the film, despite its eye-roll moments, is its attempt to create an ‘ordinary’ man without any particular skills. And the underlining of a nation which belongs to us all. Vilayati, played excellently by Grover, is a Muslim. The dialogue may be over-the-top but it takes us back to the time when pan-Indian films would speak fearlessly about dosti and bhaichara amongst sworn enemies, about how people are the same everywhere, and that the Partition hasn’t divided dils, which still beat for each other. Yes, it’s all very Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and all very ‘filmi’, haha, but who doesn’t love the idea of long-separated loved ones being reunited? Treacle it may be, but the tears are real. And moving: my eyes were moist, even when I knew I was being played.”

Bharat also starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Earlier, the role was offered to Priyanka Chopra. When asked if the praise for her performance also acted as a relief considering she stepped into the shoes of one of the most talented actors in the industry, Katrina said, “I never thought that way until you pointed out. But taking that into consideration, yes, it’s a great validation and feedback. I have tried to maintain a philosophy of my life which is I am not really looking over my shoulder to see what another person is doing

“I just have to be able to answer the question to myself every day on set: ‘Have you done everything that you could have done to prepare you for what happens today?’ If the answer is yes, I feel content. It is not easy to be able to answer yes to that question. It takes a lot of work. A lot of work off the set. That work has to be done alone. You don’t get acknowledgement or pats on the back,” the actor concluded.