Bharat box office collection Day 8: Salman Khan film is enjoying a good run
Bharat box office collection Day 8: The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is having a great run at the cinemas. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, the film released on June 5.
Salman Khan starrer Bharat has already earned Rs 167.60 crore in the first seven days and the film shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film released on Eid and has delivered on the fans’ expectations and the numbers it is registering at the box office are proof of the same. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared on Twitter, “#Bharat is steady on Day 7… Should cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 8]… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 167.60 cr. India biz.”
Adarsh mentioned that the film will cross Rs 175 crore on Day 8.
The film opened to a whopping figure of Rs 42.30 crore and even though the figures dropped in the subsequent days, it can be easily said that the audience is still enjoying the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.
Bharat is Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration. The two had earlier worked on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which proved to be massive successes.
Salman Khan expresses gratitude
Salman Khan took to Twitter and thanked the journalists for interviewing him for Bharat. "To all the journalists who have interviewed me during #Bharat ... a big thank u to all..." he tweeted.
Recently, the Indian cricket team watched Bharat in England. The team is currently busy with the ongoing Cricket World Cup.
The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Zafar, who works well with Khan, strikes the right notes initially when he shapes his hero as an unlettered but determined-to-do-the-right-thing-by-his-family youth, accompanied by his best friend Vilayati (Grover). There’s a stint in a circus, with Bharat risking his life as a stunt artist, and a coveted trip to the Middle East to help dig oil."
She also mentioned Katrina Kaif in her review and wrote, "Kaif makes the most of her role, as the feisty Kumum aka ‘Madam-Sir’ who comes into Bharat’s life, and who stays on, for the most part, without, gulp, either mandap or mangalsutra. The whole live-in thing is quite clunkily done, and with dotty reasoning, but while it lasts, it makes a statement. Kaif’s ‘get-up’ varies from scene to scene (eyebrows bushy to bushier; the tan a shade darker or lighter) and her Hindi is still effortful, but she takes Khan on, head to head."
Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Satish Kaushik and Sonali Kulkarni.
Salman Khan hosts special screening of Bharat