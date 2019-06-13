Bharat box office collection Day 8: Salman Khan film is enjoying a good run

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has already earned Rs 167.60 crore in the first seven days and the film shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film released on Eid and has delivered on the fans’ expectations and the numbers it is registering at the box office are proof of the same. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared on Twitter, “#Bharat is steady on Day 7… Should cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 8]… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 167.60 cr. India biz.”

Adarsh mentioned that the film will cross Rs 175 crore on Day 8.

The film opened to a whopping figure of Rs 42.30 crore and even though the figures dropped in the subsequent days, it can be easily said that the audience is still enjoying the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Bharat is Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration. The two had earlier worked on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which proved to be massive successes.