Bharat box office collection Day 7: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif movie is sailing smoothly

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is unstoppable. Only six days at the theaters and it has already crossed the coveted Rs 150 crore mark. Its total collection currently stands at Rs 159.30 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “Bharat dips after a long, rich weekend…Will have to speed up on remaining weekdays (Tue to Thurs) and also in weekend 2…Now second highest grosser of 2019, after crossing lifetime biz of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal in 6 days.”

The movie has become the biggest opener of Salman Khan’s career as it earned a whopping Rs 42.30 crore on day one. It is also the second highest grossing movie of 2019, second only to Vicky Kaushal’s military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. It is likely that the Ali Abbas Zafar period drama might break Aditya Dhar film’s record.

Earlier, Salman Khan had made headlines as he repeatedly mentioned in several interviews how Priyanka Chopra had walked out of the movie at a crucial juncture.

“This is one of the amazing things Priyanka has done. It is a gutsy thing. She has worked so hard. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses in Bollywood. It is so hard to keep a career here and there (the US). And then the most important film of her life, which would take her perhaps another 10-15 years to get…I mean, it is an amazing thing,” Salman had said during a media interaction.