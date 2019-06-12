Bharat box office collection Day 7: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif movie is sailing smoothly

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is unstoppable. Only six days at the theaters and it has already crossed the coveted Rs 150 crore mark. Its total collection currently stands at Rs 159.30 crore.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “Bharat dips after a long, rich weekend…Will have to speed up on remaining weekdays (Tue to Thurs) and also in weekend 2…Now second highest grosser of 2019, after crossing lifetime biz of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal in 6 days.”
The movie has become the biggest opener of Salman Khan’s career as it earned a whopping Rs 42.30 crore on day one. It is also the second highest grossing movie of 2019, second only to Vicky Kaushal’s military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. It is likely that the Ali Abbas Zafar period drama might break Aditya Dhar film’s record.
Earlier, Salman Khan had made headlines as he repeatedly mentioned in several interviews how Priyanka Chopra had walked out of the movie at a crucial juncture.
“This is one of the amazing things Priyanka has done. It is a gutsy thing. She has worked so hard. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses in Bollywood. It is so hard to keep a career here and there (the US). And then the most important film of her life, which would take her perhaps another 10-15 years to get…I mean, it is an amazing thing,” Salman had said during a media interaction.
Bharat among top 5 highest grossing films of 2019
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the list of top five highest grossing films of 2019. He wrote, "Top 5 highest grossing films... 2019 releases...
1. #UriTheSurgicalStrike
2. #Bharat [still running]
3. #Kesari
4. #TotalDhamaal
5. #GullyBoy
As on 11 June 2019. Hindi films. Nett BOC. India biz."
Katrina Kaif: Loved playing Kumud Raina in Bharat
"Kumud Raina, will always be so close to my heart. I will really miss this experience and have loved every minute of playing this role. Everyone in the team gave their heart and soul into making this film. Everyday on set felt like a special day." Katrina Kaif wrote on Instagram.
Team India watches Bharat
Indian cricketers MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and others watched Salman Khan starrer Bharat in UK amid the busy schedule of World Cup 2019. (Photo: Kedar Jadhav/Instagram)
Around 10-12% fall on Tuesday?
Film trade analyst Girish Johar posted on Twitter, "Around 10~12% fall in Tuesday BO vis a vis Monday BO... #Bharat #EarlyTrends @BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif @DishPatani @aliabbaszafar"