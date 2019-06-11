Bharat box office collection Day 6: Will Salman Khan film pass the Monday test?

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is the king of the Indian box office. In its extended five day weekend thanks to Eid-ul-Fitr, the film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, and is another feather in the actor’s cap. Bharat is another film that proves that a film having Salman Khan as its lead actor will almost always be a box office success.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: ₹ 150.10 cr. India biz… After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays… Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz… Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6].”

The film is directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar who also helmed Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif plays the female lead. The role was initially meant to be played by Priyanka Chopra, but she had to quit the project because of her wedding to Nick Jonas last year.

Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff are also a part of the film’s cast. Bharat takes inspiration from South Korean film Ode to My Father by Yoon Je-kyoon, and like that film features a character whose journey runs parallel to his country.