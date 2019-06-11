Bharat box office collection Day 6: Will Salman Khan film pass the Monday test?
Bharat box office collection Day 5: This Salman Khan starrer has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, and is another feather in the actor's cap. Bharat is another film that proves that a film having Salman Khan as its lead actor will almost always be a box office success.
Salman Khan starrer Bharat is the king of the Indian box office. In its extended five day weekend thanks to Eid-ul-Fitr, the film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, and is another feather in the actor’s cap. Bharat is another film that proves that a film having Salman Khan as its lead actor will almost always be a box office success.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: ₹ 150.10 cr. India biz… After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays… Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz… Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6].”
The film is directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar who also helmed Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif plays the female lead. The role was initially meant to be played by Priyanka Chopra, but she had to quit the project because of her wedding to Nick Jonas last year.
Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff are also a part of the film’s cast. Bharat takes inspiration from South Korean film Ode to My Father by Yoon Je-kyoon, and like that film features a character whose journey runs parallel to his country.
Around 55% fall on Monday?
Film trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted, "Around 55% fall in Monday BO ... it is more than expected ... #Bharat #EarlyTrends ...now weekdays have to worked upon much harder for sustenance & 2nd weekend key for life BO @BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif @DishPatani @aliabbaszafar"
Bharat earns Rs 10 crore on Monday?
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter, "#Bharat Early Estimates for Monday (Day 6) is around ₹ 10 Crs.. Decent hold for a Weekday.."
Despite the film's box office success, it has received mixed critical reception. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it two-and-a-half stars and wrote, “There’s enough conviction in these portions which carries Bharat and us through, even though Khan is given enough hero-giri moments to keep him foregrounded at all times. You get a sense of time past, of faded history in the recreation of those grand-but-tawdry circuses, and the ‘maut ka kuans’, which are now relegated to small-town fairs, and job-hungry Indians chasing the oil boom in the Gulf, as hard-working labour.”
“It’s a pity that the director-star duo don’t take this as far as they could. They had a story which had the potential to become a solid reckoner of post-Independence nation-building, and how things rolled from then on, and a free hand to craft it. But the opportunity is squandered in unnecessary songs and dances, an aiming-for-cheap-laughs comic thread which involves making a stutterer the butt of jokes, and improbable situations: want to meet Hindi-film-song-loving-sea-pirates? Step right up,” she added.
