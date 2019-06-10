Bharat box office collection Day 5: Salman Khan film continues its record-breaking run

Salman Khan’s latest Bharat is ruling the Indian box office. After just four days of its box office run, it has earned Rs 122.20 crore. It had opened with Rs 42.30 crore. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover ,Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff among others.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#Bharat rocks the BO… Biz jumps on Day 4… Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady… Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]… Being patronised by family audience… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: ₹ 122.20 cr. India biz.”

Bharat is the biggest Hindi film opener this year. Thanks to its success, Salman now has the most films in the Rs 100 crore club. Whatever the critical reception be, his films are nearly always guaranteed to make loads of money.

Initially, Priyanka Chopra was going to star in Bharat, but she had to leave the project due to her wedding with American musician Nick Jonas. Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar previously, was then brought in.