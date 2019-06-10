Bharat box office collection Day 5: Salman Khan film continues its record-breaking run
Bharat box office collection Day 5: After just four days of its box office run, this Salman Khan film has earned Rs 122.20 crore. It had opened with Rs 42.30 crore.
Salman Khan’s latest Bharat is ruling the Indian box office. After just four days of its box office run, it has earned Rs 122.20 crore. It had opened with Rs 42.30 crore. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover ,Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff among others.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#Bharat rocks the BO… Biz jumps on Day 4… Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady… Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]… Being patronised by family audience… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: ₹ 122.20 cr. India biz.”
Bharat is the biggest Hindi film opener this year. Thanks to its success, Salman now has the most films in the Rs 100 crore club. Whatever the critical reception be, his films are nearly always guaranteed to make loads of money.
Initially, Priyanka Chopra was going to star in Bharat, but she had to leave the project due to her wedding with American musician Nick Jonas. Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar previously, was then brought in.
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bharat.
Sunil Grover reveals photo clicked by Salman Khan
As promised that I would share after the release with you, this is the picture that Salman Sir clicked during the shoot of #Bharat in Malta. Thanks for giving all the love to Bharat. And yes, I agree he made me look .. oooo la la la !!! ufff!!!! @beingsalmankhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VzCotpfNr4
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted on Twitter, "Early Estimates for #Bharat on Sunday would be ₹ 25 Crs.. All-India Nett..The #INDvAUS match dented the collections to some extent.."
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two-and-a-half stars. She wrote, "The good thing about the film, despite its eye-roll moments, is its attempt to create an ‘ordinary’ man without any particular skills. And the underlining of a nation which belongs to us all. Vilayati, played excellently by Grover, is a Muslim. The dialogue may be over-the-top but it takes us back to the time when pan-Indian films would speak fearlessly about ‘dosti’ and ‘bhaichara’ amongst sworn enemies, about how people are the same everywhere, and that the Partition hasn’t divided ‘dils’ which still beat for each other. Yes, it’s all very Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and all very ‘filmi’, haha, but who doesn’t love the idea of long-separated loved ones being reunited? Treacle it may be, but the tears are real. And moving: my eyes were moist, even when I knew I was being played."
She added, "Yes, it’s hard to believe that a 70 year old can beat off four menacing young men bent upon making mincemeat of him. But then this IS a Bhai movie. He staggers, but is the last man standing. But of course. He may have fixed a grey beard to his chin, but his chest still ripples. What else? In a Salman Khan movie, anything is possible, even tall tales that are meant to transcend borders."
