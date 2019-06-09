Bharat box office collection Day 4: Salman Khan starrer to enter the Rs 100 crore club

Salman Khan’s latest film Bharat will touch the Rs 100 crore mark today. The movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has raked in Rs 95.50 crore so far. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]… Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities… Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “As #Bharat cruises past ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Day 4], Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in ₹ 💯 cr+ Club… The tally rises to 14 with #Bharat… Breakup: ⭐️ ₹ 300 cr: 3 ⭐️ ₹ 200 cr: 2 ⭐️ ₹ 100 cr: 9 India biz.”

Katrina Kaif spoke about the film’s success to DNA in an interview. She said, “There is a lot of heart and passion behind the decision to make this film. I loved the script from day one. It was a joy to be on the sets. I was having such a good time playing the character; I felt confident that people would respond positively to it. I was able to find enjoyment and connection with the character.”

She also spoke about being recognised for her acting skills in the film. “In the initial few years, there is a lot of glamour and other things about being an actor that excites you. At this point, it just has to be the role. Now, it’s about trying to explore the character and create something out of it. My greatest desire now, when I’m doing a film, is to see how much the audience can connect with my role,” she said.