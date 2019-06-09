Toggle Menu
Bharat box office collection Day 4: Salman Khan starrer to enter the Rs 100 crore clubhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/bharat-day-4-salman-khan-5771184/

Bharat box office collection Day 4: Salman Khan starrer to enter the Rs 100 crore club

Bharat box office collection Day 4: Salman Khan's latest film Bharat will touch the Rs 100 crore mark today.

Bharat box office collection Day 4
Bharat box office collection Day 4: Salman Khan starrer is ruling the Indian box office.

Salman Khan’s latest film Bharat will touch the Rs 100 crore mark today. The movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has raked in Rs 95.50 crore so far. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]… Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities… Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “As #Bharat cruises past ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Day 4], Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in ₹ 💯 cr+ Club… The tally rises to 14 with #Bharat… Breakup: ⭐️ ₹ 300 cr: 3 ⭐️ ₹ 200 cr: 2 ⭐️ ₹ 100 cr: 9 India biz.”

Katrina Kaif spoke about the film’s success to DNA in an interview. She said, “There is a lot of heart and passion behind the decision to make this film. I loved the script from day one. It was a joy to be on the sets. I was having such a good time playing the character; I felt confident that people would respond positively to it. I was able to find enjoyment and connection with the character.”

She also spoke about being recognised for her acting skills in the film. “In the initial few years, there is a lot of glamour and other things about being an actor that excites you. At this point, it just has to be the role. Now, it’s about trying to explore the character and create something out of it. My greatest desire now, when I’m doing a film, is to see how much the audience can connect with my role,” she said.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bharat.

Jump on Day 4?

Film trade analyst Girish Johar posted on Twitter, "Much needed 25% aprox jump in Day 4 BO ~ Saturday for #Bharat... now hoping Good Sunday too and then the critical Monday comes ... hoping for best @BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @aliabbaszafar"

Bharat has received mixed critical reception. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it two-and-a-half stars and wrote, “There’s enough conviction in these portions which carries Bharat and us through, even though Khan is given enough hero-giri moments to keep him foregrounded at all times. You get a sense of time past, of faded history in the recreation of those grand-but-tawdry circuses, and the ‘maut ka kuans’, which are now relegated to small-town fairs, and job-hungry Indians chasing the oil boom in the Gulf, as hard-working labour.”

“It’s a pity that the director-star duo don’t take this as far as they could. They had a story which had the potential to become a solid reckoner of post-Independence nation-building, and how things rolled from then on, and a free hand to craft it. But the opportunity is squandered in unnecessary songs and dances, an aiming-for-cheap-laughs comic thread which involves making a stutterer the butt of jokes, and improbable situations: want to meet Hindi-film-song-loving-sea-pirates? Step right up,” she added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 There aren’t many good offers that come my way: Konkona Sensharma
2 Never okay to bully anyone: Ananya Pandey rubbishes reports of her lying about USC admission
3 Sheetal Jain, Amitabh Bachchan’s longtime secretary and producer, dies at 77