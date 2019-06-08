Bharat box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan film refuses to slow downhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/bharat-day-3-salman-khan-ali-abbas-zafar-katrina-kaif-5770166/
Bharat box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan film refuses to slow down
Bharat box office collection Day 3: This Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has earned Rs 73.30 crore in just two days. It had opened its account with an explosive Rs 42.30 crore. On Thursday, it earned Rs 31 crore.
As expected, Salman Khan’s Bharat is a box office powerhouse. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has earned Rs 73.30 crore in just two days. It had opened its account with an explosive Rs 42.30 crore. On Thursday, it earned Rs 31 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]… Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort… Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows… Overall, 2-day total is superb… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz.”
Salman Khan shares screen space with Katrina Kaif in Bharat. The film was initially supposed to star Priyanka Chopra, but the actor walked out due to her wedding and Katrina was brought in. Bharat also stars Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani among others.
Bharat’s female lead Katrina Kaif had earlier told indianexpress.com in an interview, “I think the most important thing for me is that I don’t have to be burdened by anything else. I can’t comment about how other people feel and see it. What I did for Bharat when I came onboard is to come absolutely without any baggage, or any experiences of any films we both have done before. All I wanted to do and have done is do as much justice to Kumud’s role as I can. So we did a lot of work on Kumud.
Film distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal posted on Twitter, "Bharat Day3 collects ₹21Cr. Total 3 Days ₹89Cr. Will enter ₹100Cr. by 4 pm shows today. @BeingSalmanKhan @DishPatani #KatrinaKaif"
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two-and-a-half stars. She wrote, "The good thing about the film, despite its eye-roll moments, is its attempt to create an ‘ordinary’ man without any particular skills. And the underlining of a nation which belongs to us all. Vilayati, played excellently by Grover, is a Muslim. The dialogue may be over-the-top but it takes us back to the time when pan-Indian films would speak fearlessly about ‘dosti’ and ‘bhaichara’ amongst sworn enemies, about how people are the same everywhere, and that the Partition hasn’t divided ‘dils’ which still beat for each other. Yes, it’s all very Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and all very ‘filmi’, haha, but who doesn’t love the idea of long-separated loved ones being reunited? Treacle it may be, but the tears are real. And moving: my eyes were moist, even when I knew I was being played."
She added, "Yes, it’s hard to believe that a 70 year old can beat off four menacing young men bent upon making mincemeat of him. But then this IS a Bhai movie. He staggers, but is the last man standing. But of course. He may have fixed a grey beard to his chin, but his chest still ripples. What else? In a Salman Khan movie, anything is possible, even tall tales that are meant to transcend borders."
Film distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal posted on Twitter, "Bharat Day3 collects ₹21Cr. Total 3 Days ₹89Cr. Will enter ₹100Cr. by 4 pm shows today. @BeingSalmanKhan @DishPatani #KatrinaKaif"