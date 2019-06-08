Bharat box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan film refuses to slow down

As expected, Salman Khan’s Bharat is a box office powerhouse. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has earned Rs 73.30 crore in just two days. It had opened its account with an explosive Rs 42.30 crore. On Thursday, it earned Rs 31 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]… Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort… Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows… Overall, 2-day total is superb… Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz.”

Salman Khan shares screen space with Katrina Kaif in Bharat. The film was initially supposed to star Priyanka Chopra, but the actor walked out due to her wedding and Katrina was brought in. Bharat also stars Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani among others.

Bharat’s female lead Katrina Kaif had earlier told indianexpress.com in an interview, “I think the most important thing for me is that I don’t have to be burdened by anything else. I can’t comment about how other people feel and see it. What I did for Bharat when I came onboard is to come absolutely without any baggage, or any experiences of any films we both have done before. All I wanted to do and have done is do as much justice to Kumud’s role as I can. So we did a lot of work on Kumud.