Bharat box office collection Day 26: Salman Khan film crosses Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s lifetime collection

Salman Khan’s Bharat is still surviving at the box office, but only barely. The film is clearly a hit but has not reached the heights that Salman’s other films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai reached.

Until now the film has earned Rs 210.68 crore. This is a little more than Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was also a Salman film. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo earned Rs 210.16 crore during its time in theaters, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Bharat has Salman Khan portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India’s journey since independence. It features Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The movie is Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration. The two had earlier worked on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which proved to be massive successes. Tiger Zinda Hai also starred Katrina.

Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff are also part of Bharat’s cast.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier that the movie has moved past the Rs 200 crore mark. He had written, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”