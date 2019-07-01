Toggle Menu
Bharat box office collection Day 26: Salman Khan film crosses Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s lifetime collection

Until now the film has earned Rs 210.68 crore. This is a little more than Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was also a Salman Khan film.

Bharat box office collection Day 26: Salman Khan film endures.

Salman Khan’s Bharat is still surviving at the box office, but only barely. The film is clearly a hit but has not reached the heights that Salman’s other films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai reached.

Until now the film has earned Rs 210.68 crore. This is a little more than Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was also a Salman film. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo earned Rs 210.16 crore during its time in theaters, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Bharat has Salman Khan portraying a man whose life runs parallel to India’s journey since independence. It features Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The movie is Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration. The two had earlier worked on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which proved to be massive successes. Tiger Zinda Hai also starred Katrina.

Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff are also part of Bharat’s cast.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier that the movie has moved past the Rs 200 crore mark. He had written, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”

Bharat: Audience verdict

Bharat has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Zafar, who works well with Khan, strikes the right notes initially when he shapes his hero as an unlettered but determined-to-do-the-right-thing-by-his-family youth, accompanied by his best friend Vilayati (Grover). There’s a stint in a circus, with Bharat risking his life as a stunt artist, and a coveted trip to the Middle East to help dig oil."

She also mentioned Katrina Kaif in her review and wrote, "Kaif makes the most of her role, as the feisty Kumum aka ‘Madam-Sir’ who comes into Bharat’s life, and who stays on, for the most part, without, gulp, either mandap or mangalsutra. The whole live-in thing is quite clunkily done, and with dotty reasoning, but while it lasts, it makes a statement. Kaif’s ‘get-up’ varies from scene to scene (eyebrows bushy to bushier; the tan a shade darker or lighter) and her Hindi is still effortful, but she takes Khan on, head to head."

