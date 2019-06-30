Bharat box office collection Day 25: Salman Khan film is barely surviving

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is in its fourth week currently and has slowed to lumbering pace now. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom Salman Khan has worked before in films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat’s collection stands at Rs 209.16 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. It has also reportedly earned more than Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted earlier, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”

Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff are also part of the film’s cast.

Bharat has new competition in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 in addition to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Bharat is an official remake of the South Korean hit Ode to My Father.

Salman Khan had said earlier, “My validation comes from box office collections. That means people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn’t make a difference if someone has given it so many stars (rating), no stars or ridiculed the film. This happens. It’s their bread and butter. God bless them.”