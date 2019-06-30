Bharat box office collection Day 25: Salman Khan film is barely surviving

Toggle Menu
Bharat box office collection Day 25:

Bharat box office collection Day 25: Starring Salman Khan, this film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The duo has earlier worked on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat box office collection Day 25
Bharat box office collection Day 25: Salman Khan film is still alive in theaters, but only just.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is in its fourth week currently and has slowed to lumbering pace now. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom Salman Khan has worked before in films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat’s collection stands at Rs 209.16 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. It has also reportedly earned more than Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted earlier, “#Bharat scores double century at the BO… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits… [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz.”

Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff are also part of the film’s cast.

Bharat has new competition in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 in addition to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Bharat is an official remake of the South Korean hit Ode to My Father.

Salman Khan had said earlier, “My validation comes from box office collections. That means people have liked or not liked a film. It doesn’t make a difference if someone has given it so many stars (rating), no stars or ridiculed the film. This happens. It’s their bread and butter. God bless them.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Salman Khan's Bharat.

Salman is impressed by young girl

Bharat has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Zafar, who works well with Khan, strikes the right notes initially when he shapes his hero as an unlettered but determined-to-do-the-right-thing-by-his-family youth, accompanied by his best friend Vilayati (Grover). There’s a stint in a circus, with Bharat risking his life as a stunt artist, and a coveted trip to the Middle East to help dig oil."

She added, "Kaif makes the most of her role, as the feisty Kumum aka ‘Madam-Sir’ who comes into Bharat’s life, and who stays on, for the most part, without, gulp, either mandap or mangalsutra. The whole live-in thing is quite clunkily done, and with dotty reasoning, but while it lasts, it makes a statement. Kaif’s ‘get-up’ varies from scene to scene (eyebrows bushy to bushier; the tan a shade darker or lighter) and her Hindi is still effortful, but she takes Khan on, head to head."

